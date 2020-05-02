Despite the fact that nearly 260 blood drives around Southern California — and 2,700 Red Cross blood drives around the country — had to be canceled because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Long Beach hospitals are saying they are now well-stocked.
Dr. Emanuel Ferro, who oversees the blood bank for MemorialCare’s Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital, wrote in an email that when the pandemic began to escalate, the hospital initially had blood supply concerns due to the closure of mobile collection sites and nationwide blood shortages.
“But with the increase in fixed collection sites and the decrease in hospitals performing elective procedures, we currently are stocked at over 100% of our minimal stocking levels,” he wrote. “We continue to regularly monitor and evaluate our need for additional product, beyond what we normally have on hand.”
A spokesperson for Dignity Health’s St. Mary Medical Center also assuaged fears of blood supply issues, saying that its supplier Vitalant has assured the hospital that it has what is necessary to meet the needs of the community.
Christine Welch, communications manager for the American Red Cross, concurred, saying that recent blood drives have stabilized resources.
“We like to have a 4-5 day supply on hand,” she said. “There is a constant need for blood because it has an expiration date. Blood collections help diseases other than COVID-19.”
A check of last week’s Grunion Gazette showed at least six blood drives happening around Belmont Shore between the end of the month and June.
When told of the number of blood drives, Welch admitted she was amazed at the community support.
“It’s unusual for the Red Cross to get that type of response,” she said.
But it really shouldn’t come as a surprise that Belmont Shore residents are happy to roll up their sleeves.
Local organization Friends of Belmont Shore and Iconix Fitness collaborated on a blood drive Tuesday. The donor list filled so quickly that another blood drive had to be scheduled for May 19 at the fitness center at 4101 E. Olympic Plaza.
“I’m so blown away by all the calls we received about this blood drive,” said Dick Gaylord, president of Friends of Belmont Shore. “Before the virus really became an issue, we talked six months ago about having a blood drive. At the time, you had to have a facility or make arrangements where a truck could park and have a certain number of donors. But now we have Kurt (Schneiter) and his facility.”
Schneiter is no stranger to donating; he’s done it more than 100 times, starting with his college days at the University of Idaho.
“Friends of Belmont Shore is a great community group and I’m happy to be working with them on this blood drive,” he said. “We really appreciate what Dick and the group does for the community.”
Schneiter, who also owns Q Smokehouse in downtown Long Beach, recently had more than 60 people donate at his restaurant.
“We want the community to know that giving blood regularly is a great thing,” he said. “Our community steps up to the call.”
According to the Red Cross, a person is allowed to give donations of whole blood every eight weeks. Like clockwork, Belmont Shore resident Shelly Maudlin gets that call because her blood type is O positive — she is a universal donor.
“I feel like it’s important,” said Maudlin, who has donated more than 50 times. “People are always in need of blood. I was told that only 3% of people give blood. It’s an interesting way to help.”
And Maudlin has gone a step beyond donating. Now she is a volunteer, signing people in and taking people’s temperature.
“I just felt like it was a good thing to do,” she said.
For more information about donating blood, contact the American Red Cross Greater Long Beach Chapter at 800-Red-Cross (800-733-2767), or the Long Beach Memorial Medical Center at 562-933-0808.
To find a Red Cross blood drive, visit redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive or go to the MemorialCare website at memorialcare.org/LBBloodDonation to sign up to be a donor and make an appointment to donate blood.