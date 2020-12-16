Construction on a massive Long Beach pediatric facility has finished — and the medical center will soon accept patients.
The Cherese Mari Laulhere Children’s Village, expected to open early next year, will essentially serve as an extension of MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital, with the 4-story, 80,000-square-foot facility providing a one-stop shop for children with chronic illnesses needing treatment.
MemorialCare’s Long Beach leadership and staff received the keys to the Children’s Village from Turner Construction representatives during a ceremony this week to mark the project’s completion. Equipment will go into the facility over the next two months, and the Children’s Village — on the same campus as the Children’s & Women’s Hospital and MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center — is expected to begin admitting patients in late February, said Chief Nursing Officer Susan Herman.
Currently, parents must shuttle their children from one MemorialCare location to another for various treatments. But the Children’s Village will house 36 different pediatric specialties under one roof, and include a pharmacy, an adolescent gym, a developmental therapy gym, an infant gym, treatment rooms and exam rooms.
Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital — which treats more than 8,000 children annually and serves an additional 84,000 kids needing specialized treatment at its various outpatient and satellite locations — created the Children’s Village to have a single spot for children with illnesses to get help.
The hospital launched a campaign to raise $60 million for the project in August 2018. In 2019, the Cherese Mari Laulhere Foundation — a longtime supporter — made what the hospital called a “transformational gift” and the lead donation for the campaign. The foundation, like the Children’s Village, is named after the daughter of Chris and Larry Laulhere, who died at 21 years old in 1996 during a bus crash in India.
Work on the facility began in July 2019, with Turner Construction Company and c|a ARCHITECTS overseeing construction and design. Construction on the site was simplified, Turner project executive Vernon Southerland said, because of prefabricated panels that were built offsite.
“It is through the generous support of Chris and the Laulhere family that has made this vision a reality for us,” Herman said. “Through the center, we can provide the best care, at the right time and be close to home.”