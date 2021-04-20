This Saturday, April 24, single moms are invited to join other single parents online for the fifth annual Ms. Single Mom Empowerment Forum. There, moms will receive information and resources to help manage their day-to-day duties as a mom, in addition to managing her own life as an individual.
The event is hosted by the Speak Up Empowerment Foundation, a Long Beach nonprofit that provides training and support for single parent families. While the organization caters its messaging and services to single mothers, single fathers are welcome to reach out for resources, too.
Robbie Butler, president and founder of the nonprofit, is a divorced mother of three. She says she founded the nonprofit to help others overcome the challenges of single parenting. Her book, “Ms. Single Mom — Yes, You Can!” discusses single parenting strategies for single parents who are younger adults or teens.
“This year’s program will continue to offer a day filled with encouragement, enlightenment and empowerment,” she said in a release. “And the informative panels will highlight topics such as entrepreneurship, family law, employment opportunities, financial literacy and higher education.”
This year’s event has moved online to accommodate for COVID-19 concerns. Previously, the forum was hosted at the Long Beach Marriott hotel, but efforts to keep guests safe during the pandemic means that this year, it’s online.
But the message remains the same. The free event will discuss business development for those interested in starting their own business, finance health, education opportunities and family law. Speakers include Stacey Lewis, human resources director at the Port of Long Beach, and Amy Goodman from Community Legal Aid SoCal.
The fifth annual Ms. Single Mom Empowerment Forum is happening from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, on Zoom.
People who registered by April 19 can pick up a gift swag bag between 2 and 5:30 p.m. that day at the Long Beach Marriott parking lot, 4700 Airport Plaza Dr.
For more information, or to register for the event, go to speakupempowermentfoundation.org. Tickets are free for single parents. A Zoom link will be emailed after registration is complete.