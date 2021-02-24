A sewage spill has prompted officials to close the area west of the Belmont Veterans Memorial Pier to swimmers.
The spill occurred on Monday, Feb. 22, after about 26,241 gallons of sewage was discharged into the Los Angeles River in the city of Los Angeles. It was caused by construction to maintain a 48-inch sewer main line, according to a news alert sent out by the city of Long Beach.
The area of closed beach access, which continued Tuesday, Feb. 23, spans from Third Place to Belmont Pier, according to the Long Beach water hotline.
State law requires temporary closure and posting at beaches in these situations, out of an abundance of caution, until the water quality meets state requirements, a city notice reads.
The Long Beach Health Department’s Recreational Water Quality health inspection team is monitoring water quality along the affected beach sites, the notice reads. Water monitoring will continue until results comply with state water quality standards.
The city conducts weekly water samples and routinely tests the city’s seven miles of beach to monitor bacterial levels.
“For their safety,” the alert reads, “the community is encouraged to pay close attention to any warning signs posted at the beach.”
For the latest status on Long Beach recreational beach water quality, the public can call the Water Hotline at 562-570-4199 or visit longbeach.gov/beachwaterquality.
—Laylan Connelly