David Freeman has spent most of his retirement roaming the Southland with a camera, documenting people living on the streets and using those pictures to bring attention to their plight.
Now, with help from 32-year-old videographer Grant White, Freeman has released a 27-minute YouTube video about homeless people living along the Anaheim Street corridor in Long Beach.
"I am 79 and just received my second vaccine and hope to start working more on the street," Freeman said. "I feel this movie needs to be seen, especially by our LA County services such as LB Health Services, LAHSA and more… Everyone who works for the city should see this movie."
Called "I Am Somebody," the video is a compilation of interviews with people roughing it along Anaheim Street, including McArthur Park and the area below the Anaheim Street overpass.
Freeman said he, White and Willie Beasley — a former street person now living in senior housing — drove up and down Anaheim every weekend for the four months before the COVID-19 shutdown in March, interviewing the people they spotted. White and Freeman spent most of 2020 editing the video footage and adding some of Freeman's still portraits.
In many of the interviews, Freeman asks, "What is the city doing for the homeless?" While one man responds he is going to the winter shelter, most say, "nothing." Others said the city should spend more money helping the homeless and less on cleanups where their belongings are confiscated.
Freeman has mounted exhibits of his photography, and his work has been used at multiple events. He said his goal of both the photographs and this documentary is to show that people who are homeless still are "Somebody," and deserve both respect and help.
Homeless Services Advisory Commission member Allison Kripp said, "This film needs to be seen. The message is so real, on point more than ever as the numbers falling into homelessness continues to increase. We can do better."
In an attempt to find a wider audience, Freeman said he has reached out to Amazon, and has submitted the documentary to several film festivals.
"We don't really care about the money," he said. "I just want to make people care."
The videographer White lives in Long Beach and works behind the camera full-time at Grant White Video Production. He is a graduate of the ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena.
"Grant is very, very talented," Freeman said. "He is seriously dyslexic, but that hasn't stopped him. He told me he views this film as one of his dream projects."
"I Am Somebody" can be seen at https://youtu.be/PznW8N7xS10. For more information about the project and to see more of Freeman's work, go to www.iamsomebody.life.