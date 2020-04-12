During this time of uncertainty, the Heart of Ida nonprofit launched two new programs to support senior citizens. Both are designed to answer questions and build connections.
The Heart of Ida was founded in 2008 to help older adults preserve independence and bring cheer when assisted living is necessary. The nonprofit organization publishes AgeWell Long Beach Magazine and offers a variety of physical and mental supports for seniors.
According to the National Institute for Aging (NIA), social isolation and loneliness are linked to an increased risk of physical and mental conditions including high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, a weakened immune system, anxiety, depression, cognitive decline and death.
Dina Berg, founder and executive director of Heart of Ida, said, “Now more than ever, our seniors are at risk of social isolation and loneliness. Something as simple as a phone call from another human being can make all the difference, providing cheer, answering questions, and offering support.”
With that in mind, Heart of Ida has begun a Friendly Caller Program. Trained and caring individuals are now regularly checking in on isolated seniors via scheduled phone calls. All callers are volunteers who have completed successful background checks. Many volunteers are members of the Long Beach Senior Police Partners (SPP).
“Elder abuse is rampant,” Berg said, “and this is, unfortunately, a situation that requires due diligence. That is why we are working with the SPP. They are already trained to work with older adults … and they are background checked.”
Tom Leary, volunteer coordinator for the LBPD, said that SPP members already have extensive training and experience as part of their “Seniors Helping Seniors” wellness checks. To prepare for their part in the Friendly Caller Program, SPP volunteers also complete a special video training session with HOI.
Volunteer callers are paired with individual participants. Leary said that initial calls typically last between 10 and 15 minutes, as introductions are made and needs are communicated. He said that calls will continue and relationships will build “until such time that there is no longer a need to continue.”
“The Heart of Ida Friendly Caller is critical to keeping seniors informed and involved,” Leary said. “We are very pleased to be a part of it.”
Stay Connected is another communication tool being offered by the Heart of Ida in partnership with Rose Park, CSULB Center for Successful Aging, Meals on Wheels Long Beach, and the LA Falls Prevention Coalition. This service provides free, bi-weekly phone messages for seniors and their caregivers. Each Monday and Thursday, those who opt in will receive pre-recorded calls with updates about COVID-19 and other valuable information.
Aware that seniors are subject to scams and may be hesitant to trust people, Berg said that seniors can “rest assured that our people are trained and have a criminal background check.”
To learn more about Heart of Ida’s Stay Connected or Friendly Caller Program, email dbheartofida@gmail.com, call 562-570-3548, or visit www.HeartOfIda.org.