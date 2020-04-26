Full Speed Ahead

By this point in your “Stay Safe at Home” self isolation regime you’ve probably finished at heap of puzzles, binged on a variety of NetFlick series and walked your exhausted dog far more times per day than he ever imagined possible.
You’ve also probably stayed in your pajamas for far too long. Hopefully you haven’t as yet started skipping your daily shower. Staying at home for weeks upon weeks, self isolating and maintaining your sanity, is no easy task.
In our 1911 Craftsman home in Rose Park South, we’ve devised a daily action plan that we try to adhere to every day. It provides us with both flexibility and structure. We make sure to divide the day into three sections — morning, afternoon and evening. Within each section we then assign three tasks from our list of nine daily “to-do” tasks.
In no order of importance they are: cleaning chores, preparing and cooking meals; physical exercise; reaching out and communicating with a friend or family member via phone, Skype or whatever; doing relaxation exercises/yoga; sitting in the sunshine being mindfully present to the surrounding environment; reading; gardening or working around the house; and finally doing one thing you’ll be glad you did that day.
We then independently decide when to tackle each activity and we assign anywhere from 30 to 45 minutes per activity. Both of us are expected to do all nine tasks by the end of the day. There are breaks for meals and at 3 p.m., no matter what is happening, everything comes to a halt for our daily coffee and cake date. Once all tasks are completed; then it’s R and R for the remainder of the evening.
Perhaps what I just outlined might not be for everybody, but it works really well for us. It gives us the structure we need to get out of our pajamas and begin the day; and it equally gives us the freedom to decide which of these activities we each feel like doing together or on our own in the morning, afternoon or evening. It provides us with a daily sense of accomplishment and a sense of domestic order and in a certain way — pride. We simply refuse to let Covid-19 put us in a funk and the best way to do that is to create a daily schedule that gets you up and going.
Oh, and one last very important thing, restrict watching endless newscasts about Covid-19. We know it’s important to stay informed, but overloading on the news is only going to make you more anxious.
This pandemic has turned our world upside down. What will the new normal be like? For older adults, this question will be of paramount importance since so many of them act as caregivers for loved ones. In fact, the most recent data from the National Alliance of Caregivers (NAC) reports that more than 43 million people act as unpaid caregivers. Without their support, their loved ones, who are struggling with illness, disability or aging, would find themselves in a dire situation.
In our next edition, we will try to ascertain just what the practice of personal caregiving for loved ones will be like in our new normal. Providing caring, compassionate support is a blessing for both the loved one and the caregiver. But it can and often does take both a physical and psychological toll on them.
How and what we have to do in our new post Covid-19 reality in order to move forward in a healthy and safe manner for both caregiver and those they care for is critical.
While the novel corona virus pandemic continues, FULL SPEED AHEAD will begin each edition with a brief section that tackles a Covid-19 topic of interest to older adults. The remainder of the column will focus on the over-arching question of how we are dealing with it at the moment. Please stay healthy and stay safe.
Allan Goldstein is a retirement counselor in Long Beach.