During these challenging times, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, an increasing number of family members will be asked to take on a primary caregiving role. We reported that according to the National Alliance of Caregivers, 16% of surveyed family caregivers managed their stress and kept it in check by relying on four common sense ingredients: learning to ask for help, seeking balance between work and caregiving responsibilities, setting limits, and learning to relieve stress.
In this, the last column on this issue, let’s examine learning how to relieve stress. A recent article published by the Harvard Medical School points out that one key component to relieving and managing stress is remembering to take care of one's own health. The article aptly compared it to a key instruction we’ve all heard when flying — put on your own oxygen mask before tending to anyone else’s. The same analogy goes for caretakers.
You will only be able to take care of others when you take care of your own physical condition. In other words, make sure to eat nutritious balanced meals, your daily schedule needs to include time for exercise, be sure to get enough sleep and most critically set up medical appointments not just for your care recipient but for you. All of these ingredients add up to helping to relieve stress.
The article further underlines the necessity to be able to reach out to others in your network of friends and family for help. No one can do this Herculean task on their own. The idea that it takes a village to raise a child can also be transposed to it takes a village to help and support the elderly, the ailing and the infirm.
If, for whatever reason, this network of friends and family comes up short, then it’s time to look into getting help from local caregiver services. The National Alliance for Caregivers website, www.caregiving.org can help you to locate and choose amongst long-term care options.
Another article published by the Mayo Clinic also weighs in on the topic of how to relieve and balance stress. Caring for someone nonstop is simply impossible and will very likely result in the caregiver experiencing depression, ill health and hence providing less than optimal caregiving. In a word, you need to take a break.
Federal legislation recognized that unpaid caregivers need time off. In 2006, the Lifespan Respite Care Act was passed to afford relief services for family caregivers. Respite services that are available near you are provided on the ARCH National Respite Network website, www.archrespite.org
We all need emotional support in one form or another. Caregivers are certainly not above needing this, and the best way is to get connected to a local support group. During this time of self isolation, these groups are still meeting virtually and are readily available to help.
A support group can provide validation and encouragement as well as problem-solving solutions to a particular issue that you might be grappling with at the time. Members of a support group understand and can empathize with issues like no one else can since you are all pretty much in the same boat. Reach out and ask for advice and help.
Finally, in the quest for managing the stress of caregiving, the key to diffusing what could grow into an overwhelming problem is to set realistic goals for yourself. Break larger tasks and issues into smaller, manageable, achievable steps. Learn to prioritize goals and as we stated in an earlier column, learn to say no.
Caring for a loved is one of the most rewarding experiences in life, but it can also be one of the most challenging to your own health. As you move FULL SPEED AHEAD providing love and support to a family member in need, keep in mind that without taking care of yourself you will not be able to best take care of your loved one. Remember to learn to ask for help, seek balance between work and caregiving responsibilities, set limits, and learn to relieve stress.
Allan Goldstein is a retirement counselor in Long Beach.