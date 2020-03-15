Bob relapsed in the second month but then got himself back on track. After another four months, he was ready to leave the rehab and begin his newly hard-earned life of sobriety.
His family was overjoyed when they welcomed home the father and grandad they though they had lost to alcohol and prescription drugs. Bob has remained sober to this day.
Bob’s story had a happy ending. But what about the other four million Bob’s? Where are all the much needed rehabs, both age specific and mixed age, going to come from?
Dr. Harry is one of the leading pioneers in a radical new form of treatment delivery service aimed at reducing the need for new brick and mortar structures.
He explained, “I left formal treatment centers because I saw some of the problems. We disrupt people horribly when we take them out of their homes. We are getting sucked into the idea that treatment centers are the only way to beat addiction.
"There is a model that is gaining traction across the country. It’s called Recovery Without Walls, which takes treatment to the patient. It’s directly geared to the individual and no two treatment programs are the same. It’s founded on evidence-based medicine, it’s more accessible, less expensive, and a better fit for older adults.”
He continued, “They stay at a center for about 30 days of detox, then they’re placed back home in a safe environment. They’re set up with Skype or Zoom for daily therapy sessions and monitoring. Medications are delivered to their house and a nurse conducts weekly home visits. They return periodically, and they check in with their chosen counselor seven days a week for two consecutive years.”
Addiction experts all agree that the lack of both mixed age and age specific rehabs is a national health care crisis that’s about to explode. They further concur that we need to elevate the visibility of this issue and make it part of a prominent ongoing conversation among people of all ages via television, print, internet, and radio broadcast media.
The medical, pharmaceutical, and retirement industry also need to come on board. Furthermore, city, state and national policymakers need to begin drafting and enacting appropriate legislations.
At the end of our interview, Dr. Harry threw me for a loop when he said, “You know, the real epidemic with older adult addiction is not with alcohol and drugs, it’s with the loneliness and isolation which promotes their use.”
That statement gave me pause to think. Was loneliness and isolation the actual disease and alcohol and drug addiction a symptom of it? Experts in the field have pointed to a “loneliness epidemic” amongst older adults in this country.
The last U.S. Census identified 11 million or 28% of older Americans living alone. A report on aging by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services further reported that 40 percent of older adults regularly experience loneliness and one in four say they feel socially isolated.
Does that mean that to help close the floodgates of older adult substance abuse, to help nip it in the bud, we need to reach out to those older adults who are living isolated, lonely lives?
After much consideration and further discussions with a number of practitioners in the field I’ve come to the conclusion that we do need to reach out. We need to connect with this vulnerable sector of older adults and help them step out from the shadows.
To accomplish this Herculean task, we need the leadership of our neighborhood associations, our local religious congregations, and a host of other relevant community organizations. We need them enlist their members to spearhead the creation of grassroots outreach programs, which can offer a helping hand and a sympathetic ear to all in need, from neighborhood to neighborhood right across our great nation.
There’s no time to waste. It’s up to each and every one of us to pitch in and do their part to help stem this epidemic of loneliness and isolation. An epidemic which is promoting alcohol and drug dependency amongst an ever growing sector of our older adult community.
We need to get moving on this FULL SPEED AHEAD.
