Before the Covid-19 pandemic ever reared its ugly head, there was another epidemic that was raging across the nation, infecting thousands upon thousands of older adults irrespective of their race, ethnicity or socio economic status.
Advocacy groups such as AARP, well respected medical groups like the American Medical Association (AMA), as well as a variety of peer reviewed research journals including the Center for Social Policy Research and Development Journal, were all sounding the alarm.
Neither the media, relevant government organizations or society in general seemed to give a hoot. The alarm for the most part fell on deaf ears. No one cared or was willing to pay much attention to it. It never gained much traction in the media and has remained that way up until the present.
It was and still is the epidemic of social isolation and loneliness amongst older adults. Perhaps, once the Covid-19 pandemic has run its course and things get back to normal or at least near normal, people will at last take notice.
Why, you might ask? Well, with so many of us having lived through Gov. Newsom’s shelter in place order, we’ve all experienced the bitter taste of what it feels like to be quarantined for weeks or stuck at home for months. Many of us now know first hand what it’s like to feel socially isolated and/or utterly lonely.
Unlike Covis-19, this older adult epidemic does not have a magic vaccine on the horizon that will make it all go away. And like Covid-19, this epidemic causes such severe physical and psychological effects that it can be the initiating cause for very serious medical problems. In fact, according to a 2013 study by the National Academy of Sciences, it can contribute to a much higher level of mortality in older adults.
Although being lonely and social isolated can go hand in hand, they are in fact very different in nature. Being socially isolated is an objective state of having minimal contact with other people.
Loneliness, on the other hand, is a subjective experience. It’s the feeling of being ignored and unable to create any kind of meaningful personal connection. It’s akin to being a ghost in a room full of people.
A study in Aging and Society provided an excellent compendium of the critical factors that can promote these two mentally and physically debilitating factors. Social isolation was principally caused by marital status, network type and social class. The key factors for loneliness were network type, household composition and health.
A PEW research study revealed that social isolation is rampant among older adults. It reports that more than 12 million older adults, many of whom lack transportation or are incapable of leaving their home due to a disability, live alone or away from family.
We all have a fundamental need for socialization and inclusion. Without it, one can experience high levels of stress, depression and addiction to alcohol and drugs.
A study by AARP reported that 43% of older adults, whether they live with family or not, reported feeling lonely a majority of the time. According to the American Medical Association, this overwhelming feeling of loneliness can be as significant a health factor as smoking 15 cigarettes a day.
Sociologists attribute one of the root causes of this epidemic as being due to the entrenched pioneer notion of rugged individualism. It’s the widely held idea that we all can manage our own affairs, we can get by on our own, and we don’t need anyone to give us a helping hand.
That is pure poppycock. In order to get thorough the trials and tribulations of life, we all need the help of friends and family. Going it alone is not the solution. We need those who are near and dear to us to help nurture and support us during those challenging times in our lives.
Rugged individualism might have theoretically worked in the days of the old frontier, but it doesn’t hold water today. This epidemic is not going away and we need to meet it head on before it lays to waste any more of our at-risk older adult population.
Allan Goldstein is a retirement counselor in Long Beach.