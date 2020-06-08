I was talking with a friend, who is a full time caregiver, about the difficulty of setting limits and saying no.
She found herself in the same predicament, again and again, by promising to do far too much for others because she wanted to be of help. Unfortunately, that backfired on her countless times.
Wanting to be of help is part of who she is and it’s an amazing quality, but her caring nature also caused her to take on way more than she could handle. Usually the end result for her was not accomplishing the task and being stressed out and frustrated.
As she confided in me, it was a real challenge for her to simply say that two letter word — NO. That little word and the action of saying it for many caregivers, according to a National Alliance of Caregivers (NAC) survey, makes over 75% of them feel guilty.
We reported in a previous column that the average family caregiver spends about 24 hours per week if they’re not living in the home and over 40 hours per week if they are living with the care recipient.
A key part to self-care is to set limits on what to do for others. Setting those boundaries can be very challenging, because caregivers care. The plain truth is that the simple act of caring is part of their DNA, it is an integral component of who they are and it’s a wonderful quality to have.
But it also can turn into a trap that can lead to high levels of physical and emotional stress. The NAC states, in no uncertain terms, that setting boundaries is a key part of a caregiver’s guide to self-care. In other words, setting limits for what you do for others is essential for your well being. Below we will be looking at some ways to set healthy caregiver boundaries in order to improve both your self care and efficacy as a caregiver.
Getting back to that knee-jerk issue of always saying yes to whatever people ask of you needs to slow down if not outright stop. It’s important to not just acquiesce but to take a moment to consider what one can or wants to do. A simple no or agreeing to do less than what was originally requested is more than acceptable.
It’s time to stand up for yourself and set limits that work for you and not just for everyone else. As a caregiver, there are ample opportunities to feel guilty about something or someone each and every day. You need to accept the fact that guilt is a mind trap that locks you into a world of “should have” and ”could have” that can easily result in stress and frustration.
Don’t fall into that trap, remind yourself that you are the arbiter of your life and that means that you are free to do the things you want to and can do. Like most people, there’s a desire to make things picture perfect. Good enough is simply a concept and a word that’s not in your vocabulary.
Well, it’s time for “good enough” — both the concept and the action — to become a new reality for you. Stop listening to that voice in your head that keeps pushing you to make things perfect and begin to give yourself permission to choose “good enough” over “picture perfect.”
Keep reminding yourself that the world isn’t perfect and neither are you. Set boundaries with yourself and not anyone else.
Finally, remember that who you are is not defined by what you do. Don’t feel that you’re judged solely by your caregiving skills and efforts. You are far more than just a caregiver, you are a sister, a brother, a daughter, a son, a friend, a husband or a wife, and all of these roles combine to make you who you are.
So give yourself a break. Learn to set your boundaries based upon what you want and can do. Don’t let others decide for you.
You are the captain of your ship and it’s up to you to keep yourself healthy by maintaining realistic, achievable care taking boundaries as you steam through life FULL SPEED AHEAD.
Allan Goldstein is a retirement counselor in Long Beach.