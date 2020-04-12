It’s not like I’m counting, (actually, I have been), but I'm writing this column 10 days after Gov. Newsom declared his “Stay Safe at Home” order. Being at home for 10 days for some feels like an eternity, while for others it’s no big deal.
A friend of mine described his day as follows, “I wake up around 8:30 in the morning and before I know it, it’s 5:30 p.m. and I’m still in my pajamas. I haven’t talked to anybody and I have no idea where the day went.”
Social distancing and self isolation at home does not imply hiding in your home, emotionally distancing or isolating from the world around you.
If there was ever a time when we need to reach out and virtually connect with friends, family and work associates, now is that time. We cannot stay hidden in our homes, we are social animals and are meant to interact collectively. We need to remember that we are all in this together.
Being isolated at home day after day can take a heavy psychological toll, especially on older adults. Countless gerontological studies assert that in order to remain healthy, older adults need to stay physically active and socially connected. But now that most of our routines and social interactions have been terribly disrupted, many of us are feeling at a loss of what to do. Here are some suggestions to help fight off those Covid-19 blues.
Probably the most important thing anyone can do to support their mental health is to make a concerted effort to remotely spend time with family and friends. This one act can boost your morale and quality of life.
So each day be sure to reach out and call a friend or family member. Don’t text, you need to hear a voice or better yet see the face of the person you are connecting to. Try to video or telephone chat to at least two different people daily. Your conversations don’t need to be lengthy. The point is to reach out and stay connected.
Building on this video chatting idea, you should also consider reestablishing or creating a weekly group activity. You can set up a virtual meeting of your book club, your bowling league, or whatever group you were part of via Skype, Zoom or a multitude of other free platforms offering virtual meetings.
Now if you’re not really internet savvy, then it’s time to turn to your mobile phone. A phone call is a wonderful way to feel connected and not alone. If you have an iPhone you can FaceTime. If on the other hand, you only have a land line, then consider calling someone you haven’t heard from for a while. Put together a list and make it a daily activity to call and surprise an old friend who you haven’t talked to forever each day. They’ll be glad to hear from you, I guarantee it!
Your cell phone, computer, or tablet can also be of service against feeling lonely and isolated. There are tons of social games you can play that will provide you with feeling connected and not alone. Try playing with one of your grandchildren or buddies as you enjoy a friendly competition.
Everyone, and especially older adults, needs to continue exercising. If you are a Silver Sneakers member, you have free access to SilverSneakers On-Demand where you can join one of their many classes ranging from simple chair exercises to yoga. There are also a load of other free exercise websites on YouTube such as BeFit with Jane Fonda and Billy Blanks which offers more than 1,200 free videos.
If for whatever reason you are feeling overwhelmed with anxiety about the current situation, please don’t hesitate to reach out to you primary physician or call the Friendship Line which is the only nationally accredited free 2/7 crisis hotline for older adults at 1-800-971-0016.
We are all in this together and we need to rely on one another. It is always darkest before the dawn and by staying strong, connected and resolute, we will win this invisible war. Stay safe and stay well.
Allan Goldstein is a retirement counselor in Long Beach.