The most recent data from the National Alliance of Caregivers (NAC) reports that more than 43 million people act as unpaid caregivers. Without their support, their loved ones, who are struggling with illness, disability or aging, would find themselves in a dire situation.
The NAC further reports that up to 38% of these caregivers experience repeated bouts of depression with one-quarter to one-half of them meeting the definition of major depression. The key question we need to answer is, what needs to be done to help take care of our caregiver in the post COVID-19 new normal?
Assuming, and that’s a pretty big assumption, that we are past staying at home and experiencing a leveraging down of social isolation regulations, caregivers in the “new normal” will be in even great demand then before the pandemic. We all know that providing caring, compassionate support is a blessing for both the loved one and the caregiver. But it can and often does take both a physical and psychological toll.
The average family caregiver spends about 24 hours per week if they’re not living in the home and more than 40 hours per week if they are living with the care recipient. In fact, if the 43 million caregivers were actually paid, it’s estimated that the bill would come to a whopping $70 billion annually.
Caregiving can be a tough, lonely job and sometimes the burden can seem almost too heavy to bear. A Harvard Medical School report on caregivers states that caregivers have almost twice the rate of heart disease, diabetes and arthritis than non-caregivers. Additionally, the stresses a caregivers faces on a daily basis can lead to alcohol and drug abuse.
The proverb “do unto others as they would do unto you,” can be reversed for caregivers too — “do unto you as you would do unto others.” In other words, make sure that the support you are giving to a loved one is balanced by the support other are giving to you.
A good friend of ours, named M, recently found herself in this situation. Although she had an older brother and a younger sister, the responsibility to help her 75-year-old mother, with dementia, fell squarely on her shoulders.
M is a single, full-time teacher and her initial solution was to find an adult residential care center that would be a good fit for her mother. She visited many facilities until she thought she had found the perfect setting for her mom.
As time went by, she began to feel that although her mother’s physical needs were being addressed, her psychological needs were being ignored. She watched as her mother deteriorated mentally. She repeatedly advocated to the staff on behalf of her Mom, but her requests were ignored.
She talked with us and eventually she came to the decision that she had no choice but to have her mother move in with her. She originally hired her 20-year-old niece to care for her mom while she was at work. When the schools were closed, she became the full time caregiver.
It’s been a struggle for her, but M says she is forever thankful about having her mother being with her rather than at a long-term care facility during this pandemic. Whatever the hardships M has to grapple with, she is at peace with her decision.
The saying that it takes a village to raise a child can also be said of taking care of an infirm loved one. It simply can’t be accomplished without the help of the village. Although our village is presently shut down, when it opens we all need to extend a helping hand to both the caregivers we know and those that they are caring for. Every caregiver needs a variety of critical supports to help them ameliorate the physical and psychological pitfalls they must maneuver around while caregiving.
Gaining support, involving family members, seeking balance, setting limits, caring for one's health, and relieving stress are all essential elements that need to be taken into account in our COVID-19 new normal. We will be looking into these critical issues in the next few editions of FULL SPEED AHEAD.
Allan Goldstein is a retirement counselor in Long Beach.