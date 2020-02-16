Everyone was hopeful when Bob was admitted into the out-patient program his son had selected for him.
When Bob was informed that he was in a “mixed-age” rehab center, he didn’t think much of it. He figured he would find a few people around his own age at the facility. To his disappointment, he discovered that he was the oldest patient at the mixed-age facility by a good 15 years.
During the first month, Bob tried his best but he had a great deal of trouble relating to the younger people around him. He was embarrassed about sharing his feelings in the group sessions. He suspected that the other patients looked upon him as if he were an alien from another planet.
He even overheard them referring to him as “Gramps” and the “Old Codger.”
By the second month, he was convinced that being lumped together with these younger generational patients simply wasn’t working. The staff tried their best to accommodate Bob’s needs, but the fact that he wasn’t able to keep up with their rigorous schedule, that he was constantly tired and needed to rest, that he kept missing sessions and falling behind in the group work because of his outside medical appointments made things very problematic for everyone.
By the time the third month rolled around, Bob had become the odd man out.
The staff pretty much ignored Bob’s legitimate age specific issues and focused on catering to the needs of their younger participants. Before the third month was over, Bob dropped out …. and relapsed.
As we discussed Bob’s story, Dr. Harry grew slightly agitated and then bluntly said, “Nobody has to look into any damn medical journal to tell you that paying attention to an older adult's loneliness, their fears, their grief, their medical conditions, their over-prescribed medications, their pain, their confusion, their concept of death, and their faith is as important as paying attention to their dependency issues.”
Dr. Harry couldn’t have put it more succinctly. The idea that one size fits all simply does not work for older adults.
Baby boomers need age-specific rehabs. Facilities which provide a treatment plan that is designed to focus on an older adult's dependency issues as well as their mental, physical and medical preexisting conditions.
The problem is that of the 14,800 national treatment facilities across the country, only 18 percent provide the focused attention and care older adults require. That equates to 4,500 age-specific rehabs to accommodate 4.4 million addicted older adults which is at best a drop in the bucket and at worst a looming national health care crisis.
In fact, even if all of the mixed-age and age-specific rehabs across the country were combined to only cater to older adults, there still wouldn’t be enough brick and mortar facilities to go around.
As an article in Market Watch reported, the 14,800 rehab treatment centers nationwide, which are all bursting at the seams at 100 percent capacity, only treat a sum total of 2.5 million adults annually.
So where are the National Institutes of Health’s predicted 4.4 million older addicted adults going to find the much needed age specific treatment they will be requiring?
This was the stark reality that Bob and his family were about to grapple with when Bob turned up unexpectedly at his son’s home. Depressed and ready to throw in the towel, he recounted some of the disturbing ageist experiences he had encountered. His entire family rallied around him. They understood and acknowledged that what Bob needed was not what he had been offered.
His oldest son began looking into new treatment centers that were a better fit for Bob. But what his son soon discovered was that finding the right situation for his Dad was about as easy as finding a needle in a haystack in a barn filled with a myriad of haystacks without needles.
To Be Continued
