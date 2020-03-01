Bob returned home and promised his family that he would lay off the booze. He began drinking herbal tea at night to help with his insomnia. He even joined a Silver Sneakers program and started going to the gym.
To everyone’s relief, Bob stopped isolating and began spending quality time with his family. Things were looking promising, but everyone knew that Bob was a ticking time bomb. They had to find him help and they had to do it quickly, or else…
Recovery from addiction is possible at any age or stage of life. But as Bob and his family discovered, an effective addiction rehab program for older adults needs to treat their patients holistically. An older person's psychological, medical, and physical issues must be treated concurrently with their addiction issues in order for their recovery to be successful.
The over-arching problem however is that finding an age specific program with this wrap around approach was not an easy task. as Bob and his family soon learned.
The family tried to find an age-specific rehab for Bob but they kept coming up short. The few facilities that did meet their needs had waiting lists that were so long that the family fell into a state of despair.
Bob tried his best to stay on the straight and narrow, but it was only a matter of time before things began going downhill. Within two months he was back on his diet of booze and meds and he even kicked it up a notch when he began “doctor shopping.” He would go to different doctors in order to get multiple opioid prescriptions for his same medical condition.
Drowning in a sea of alcohol and meds, he began isolating again. He stopped showing up for family events, and he remained inebriated most days from sun rise to well past sun down.
Just when it appeared that all was lost, Bob’s youngest son read an article in Bob’s monthly AARP newspaper about one of their new publications entitled, “Not As Prescribed. A Guide for Families and Caregivers.”
It was written to be a guide for families seeking help for a loved one and it was authored by Dr. Harry, who was at the time the physician director of the Betty Ford Center in Rancho Mirage, California.
In the forward to the guide, the daughter of President Gerald and First Lady Betty Ford wrote, “Getting my mom to treatment, and then a life of recovery, wasn’t easy, but it was a miracle to us. Because we as a family went beyond our hopelessness and anger and had the courage to confront an older adult’s behavior — despite the fact that she was our mother.”
Throughout the guide, Dr. Harry provided guidance and support for many of the challenges that Bob and his family were struggling with. They later told me that they felt as if the guide was written expressly for them, especially the detailed list describing what an age-specific rehab program should incorporate:
1. A schedule accommodating on going outside medical needs.
2. A rehab program centered around offering extensive interaction with other patients the same age.
3. Extended periods for socializing, for group therapy meetings and for a variety of activities.
4. Multiple scheduled rest breaks and an effective pain management program.
5. Medical on-site facilities.
6. A wrap-around program which integrates cognitive/behavorial therapy with addiction treatment.
The guide also provided the family with a list of age specific rehabs. They began contacting the facilities and found one that had an open spot. When Bob and his family visited it they knew they had found what they were looking for.
Bob signed himself into the residential program. When they dropped him off and wished him well, Bob haltingly told them that he was going to try his hardest to get clean this time so he could lead a life of sobriety.
If you or a loved one is in need of help with an addiction problem then SAMHSA has a NATIONAL HELPLINE-1-800-662-HELP. It is a free, confidential, 24/7, service providing referrals to local age specific treatment facilities which have been inspected and verified.
TO BE CONTINUED
Allan Goldstein is a retirement counselor in Long Beach.