Joziah, 2, and Aaron Nagao, 19, brothers that have been under the care of Miller Children’s & Women’s since birth, were among the first patients to be admitted to the recently opened Cherese Mari Laulhere Children’s Village Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. They were seen by their specialty physician, Dr. Jacqueline Casillas, pediatric hematologist/oncologist and medical director of the Jonathan Jaques Children’s Cancer Institute at Miller Children’s & Women’s.