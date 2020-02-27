Teens who are getting their first experience with dating and relationships can have a hard time recognizing the signs of abuse, officials say.
That's why WomenShelter of Long Beach is returning with Getting The Conversation Started, a half-day conference about teen dating violence and the resources available to fight it this Saturday, Feb. 29. This is the third year for the conference, which is part of Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.
"Our goal is to increase awareness about identifying abusive behaviors as well as offering ways to help someone who is in an unhealthy relationship," Mary Ellen Mitchell, WomenShelter executive director, said. "We want to get people talking and to let everyone know about the many resources WomenShelter and other organizations offer. Violent relationships in adolescence can lead to serious, risky behaviors such as substance abuse, eating disorders, and further domestic violence. Our hope is that having this conversation with youth will help them to lead lives free from violence."
National reports say that nearly 1.5 million teens will experience physical abuse from a dating partner in one year alone. Many teens aren't equipped to recognize the signs of potential abuse, according to Letticia Settle, WomenShelter associate director and conference organizer. That lack of knowledge can stretch into college years, she added.
"Increasing education regarding teen dating violence is critical because violent relationships in adolescence can have serious ramifications by putting the victims at higher risk for substance abuse, eating disorders, risky sexual behavior, and further domestic violence," Settle said in a release.
Saturday's conference runs from 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. and is free to attend. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. Renaissance Hotel, a sponsor, is the site for the event, and parking will be validated. The Long Beach Hospitality Alliance also is a sponsor.
Youth who are 14 and older are invited, as are college students, adult care givers and service providers. The concept is to provide a safe environment to start a conversation about cultivating healthy relationships and helping others do the same.
To learn more about the event, to become a sponsor, and to register for the event, go to www.wslb.org/TDVAM20. To find out more about WomenShelter, call Settle at 562-437-7233, ext. 32 or email LSettle@wslb.org. The agency's website is www.wslb.org.