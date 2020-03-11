Cal State Long Beach officials Tuesday postponed the 50th annual CSU Puvungna Pow Wow scheduled for this weekend.
The two-day event was expected to attract more than 300 American Indian dancers, drummers and more, as well as up to 6,000 spectators. But, following the lead of California State University campuses across the state, the event was cancelled due to concern over spreading the coronavirus causing COVID-19. It has been rescheduled for Nov. 7 and 9, 2020.
Craig Cree Stone has been participating in the Pow Wow since 1975, and has been the head organizer for several decades. He will be retiring at the end of the school year as a Cal State Long Beach professor, but said he would continue to be involved in the Puvungna Pow Wow.
"Our elders are our most precious assets and protecting them from possible harm should be supported by our community despite our collective disappointment," Stone said when announcing the postponement.
Campuses across the country are cancelling events and moving classes to an on-line format. The Big West Basketball Tournaments, which both men and women's teams from Long Beach State compete in, are playing games closed to spectators this year.
"It was a difficult, but collaborative decision with our CSULB Pow Wow planning committee," Cal State Long Beach President Jane Close Conoley said Wednesday. "The deciding factor was protecting the safety and health of the many tribal elders who attend the Pow Wow. We have postponed until Nov. 7 and 8, 2020. We’ll celebrate the Pow Wow’s 50th anniversary then."