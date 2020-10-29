Maximilian "Max" Lee has provided pro bono legal advice for years to clients at the LBTQ Center Long Beach.
That volunteerism has won Lee a Molina Healthcare of California's Community Heroes Award, and the $5,000 that goes with it. Lee turned around and donated that $5,000 to The Center as well.
“Max delivers trauma-informed legal assistance and makes his clients feel heard, empowered, and safe,” Andrew Dorado, Center interim executive director, said. “Volunteers like Max Lee make it possible for The Center to offer free legal services to an underserved community.”
Dorado said the money would help finance The Center's pro bono law clinic. That's where Lee has been volunteering, providing legal consultations, legal clinics and technical assistance in cases ranging from domestic violence to employment discrimination.
“Recognition for my work with the LGBTQ Center Long Beach is something that I appreciate from the bottom of my heart,” said Lee, who is the principal attorney for the Law Office of Maximilian Lee. “I have the satisfaction of contributing to something worthwhile and giving back to my community.”
The Center currently is offering many of its services online at www.centerlb.org. There is drive-up and walk-up HIV/STI testing available by appointment in a private area of the parking lot behind The Center building at 2017 E. Fourth St.