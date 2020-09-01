Grunion Gazette contributor Gary Metzker brought home two second place awards this weekend from the virtual Los Angeles Press Club's Southern California Journalism Awards ceremony.
Metzker, who also is a teacher at Cal State Long Beach, has been contributing to the Grunion for more than two years. He lives in Belmont Shore.
His story about Club Ripples closing after decades catering to the LGBTQ community won second place in news features in the under 50,000 circulation category. He also won second place for lifestyle features for his story about the Christmas "store" and its needy customers.
Metzker is a longtime Los Angeles Press Club member.
The Long Beach Press-Telegram staff also did well in the contest, with Emily Rasmussen taking overall first place with her story of Club Ripples' last Lesbian and Gay Pride Parade entry while planning to close, Kevin Modesti winning first place in the PT's circulation category for a profile of Mayor Robert Garcia, and Chandra Bozelko and Ryan Lo taking second place in commentary for a piece about private prisons in California.
Overall, the Southern California News Group (which includes the Grunion and the Press-Telegram) had 21 awards — five first-place finishes, eight second-place finishes and eight third-place finishes.