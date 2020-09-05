The Port of Long Beach Community Grants Program is now accepting proposals for projects that would improve public health by reducing the risks associated with asthma and other respiratory or cardiopulmonary ailments connected to port-related pollution.
Projects eligible for funding include services such as screening and diagnosis, case management, education, training community health workers or medical personnel, and outreach.
Project outlines must be submitted online by 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 5. Go to polb.com/grantopportunities for details and directions.
Concept papers must be submitted online and are due by 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5.