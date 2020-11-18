The old North Branch Library will continue to act as a shelter for the homeless, now being designated as the official winter shelter for the area.
This will be the fourth year the former library at 5571 Orange Ave. has been used as a shelter. It became the Los Angeles County winter shelter in this area in 2017, and served in that capacity again the next year.
In 2019, the winter shelter was moved to the industrial west side, near the city's Multi-Service Center. But shortly after the coronavirus pandemic hit in March, the city pressed the old library back into service in April as a shelter as part of the citywide push to get homeless people into safe shelter as a way to protect them from coronavirus infection.
Tuesday, the City Council approved a lease with Los Angeles County and operators Volunteers of America Los Angeles for the next six months to continue using the property as a shelter.The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority pays the bills and contracted with the Volunteers of America to be the operator.
Earlier this year, the city opened the first phase of a year-round homeless shelter — Atlantic Farms Bridge Housing Community, 6841-6845 Atlantic Ave. That shelter ultimately will house up to 125 people and provide a full-service center similar to the Multi-Service Center, and it is overseen by the city's Health and Human Services Department.
However, Volunteers of America also is handling the day-to-day operations at the Atlantic facility, so services to individuals can be coordinated. Teresa Chandler, the deputy city manager charged with overseeing the city's services for the homeless, said the Multi-Service Center will continue to be involved with referrals and other support as needed.
In past years, the winter shelter has been a closed shelter, meaning people were bused to the shelter in the evening, with no walkups allowed. That will continue, Chandler said via email, but instead of everyone being required to leave in the morning, there now will be a 24-hour stay in place option.
About 63 people can be housed at the winter shelter — a reduction required to meet social distancing standards to fight coronavirus spread.
Officials at both the city and county have accelerated efforts to find more housing for homeless people, moving to purchase motels and hotels for use as emergency and transitional housing. At least two properties — the Motel 6 Long Beach site at 5665 E. Seventh St. and the Holiday Inn at 1133 Atlantic Ave. — are in the process of being purchased now.
However, the former north library building is targeted to be demolished and replaced with affordable housing. No timeframe has been established for that change.