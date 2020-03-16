Long Beach Water announced today, Monday, that the department's administrative building located at 1800 E. Wardlow Rd., will be closed until Tuesday, March 31 or later. The closure is just one of many decisions by officials to limit person-to-person contact to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other illnesses.
"It’s our responsibility as public officials to do all we can to stop the spread of the coronavirus," Harry Saltzgaver, president of the Long Beach Board of Water Commissioners, said. “These modifications protect our community members while still ensuring that we maintain critical services.”
In the meantime, service inquiries will be available over the phone, and all water and sewer operations will continue as usual.
For engineering and development services, including design checks and planning for water/sewer projects, call 562-570-2419 or email water-servicecounter@lbwater.org.
For Lawn-to-Garden, or other water conservation programs, call 562.570.2429 or email lawntogarden@lbwater.org.
For general water conservation inquiries, call 562-570-2455 or email waterconservation@lbwater.org.
For water and sewer bill payment or bill questions, call 562-570-5700 or email GO-UtilityBilling@longbeach.gov. To pay a bill online, go to longbeach.gov/utilityservices. Until further notice, no services will be cut off for nonpayment, but bills will accrue.
Bills also can be paid at a payment station at participating CVS Pharmacy and 7-Eleven stores. Customers should call ahead to check any modifications to store hours.
Additionally, "this respiratory disease outbreak has no impact on the quality or supply of Long Beach’s tap water. The closure of the Administration Building will not disrupt water or sewer service to Long Beach Water’s customers," a release said.
The Water Commission meeting of March 26 has been rescheduled for April 2. Per direction from Mayor Robert Garcia, the meeting will be conducted via teleconference, with accommodations made for public observation and comment.
For any water or sewer emergencies, call 562-570-2390, or go to lbwater.org.
—Stephanie Stutzman
Note: Harry Saltzgaver is the executive editor of the Grunion Gazette.