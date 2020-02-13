The federal government, specifically, the U.S. Census Bureau, is trying to hire thousands of temporary employees in Southern California.
Patricia Ramos, Census Bureau media specialist, said hiring is in full swing so the bureau will be ready to start the Nonresponse Follow-up this spring. that is where census takers knock on doors to follow up with households who have not self-responded to the 2020 Census.
Final numbers from the census will determine how many representatives the area gets in the House of Representatives, and is used to draw district boundaries. Those numbers also are used to divide federal funds for community services.
Ramos said in the release that census taker positions pay well and have flexible hours, making it a good fit for students, retirees and others. The pay rate is $25 an hour, and training is paid as well.
To apply, go to 2020census.gov/jobs or call 855-JOB-2020 (855-562-2020). Those being considered will be interviewed by telephone. those offered a job will need to fill out paperwork online and get fingerprinted for a federal background check.