Two department directors, Alejandrina (Alex) Basquez and John Gross, announced last month that they were retiring.
Basquez spent the last five years as director of Human Resources. That department is responsible for contract negotiations, hiring screening, diversity programs and labor relations for the city.
Gross is the director of the Finance Department and Chief Financial Officer for the city. He has filled those positions since 2011. His department is responsible for the city's budget, spending policies and oversight of department budgets.
Basquez left the city staff on Oct. 23. Fred Verdugo, current deputy director, will serve as acting director. City Manager Tom Modica said in the release that a national search will be conducted for a replacement.
Gross will continue in his position until the end of the year. No acting director has been named, and Modica said a national search will be conducted for the finance director position.