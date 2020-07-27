As has been the case for the last several years, Long Beach city leaders have offered a budget survey to get opinions from residents.
This year's survey asks how important people think certain services are in terms of city spending. The fiscal 2021 general fund budget almost certainly will include service cuts because of the coronavirus and resulting economic shutdown. A Budget Bureau statement says the 2021 budget must solve a $30 million deficit.
According to the City Charter, the city manager is supposed to submit his proposed budget to the mayor by Aug. 1, and the mayor then releases the budget, including any recommended changes, to the City Council.
Categories in the survey range from "maintaining a low crime rate" and "providing fire protection services" to "providing public access to the internet" and "providing arts and cultural programs."
The survey is at www.surveymonkey.com/r/LBBudget.