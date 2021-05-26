City of Long Beach offices, banks, post offices and more will be closed Monday, May 31, to celebrate Memorial Day.
Fire and police personnel will be out in force, and lifeguards will be on their stands at city beaches. Trash and recycling pickups will continue as usual. And all city parks and trails — except the El Dorado Nature Center — will be open.
City officials said there will be an emphasis this weekend to enforce illegal fireworks laws. Even fireworks labeled "safe and sane" are illegal in Long Beach. There are multiple ways to report fireworks use or sale, with the easiest the non-emergency public safety telephone number — 562-435-6711.
Also, there still are COVID-19 restrictions in place. According to state rules, people are encouraged to participate in outdoor social gatherings as opposed to indoor, maintain appropriate physical distancing from others, and continue to wear a well-fitted face mask when in public places and while indoors, even if fully vaccinated.