A vacancy on the Citizens Police Complaint Commission has Third District Councilwoman Suzie Price looking for someone to nominate.
The CPCC is a charter-required oversight commission for complaints against police actions. It is in the process of restructuring as part of the city's equity efforts.
Each City Council district has a seat on the commission. Price said she would be happy to meet via Zoom with anyone interested in the post.
For more information, call 562-570-6300 or email district3@longbeach.gov.