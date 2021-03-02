A vacancy on the Citizens Police Complaint Commission has Third District Councilwoman Suzie Price looking for someone to nominate.

The CPCC is a charter-required oversight commission for complaints against police actions. It is in the process of restructuring as part of the city's equity efforts.

Each City Council district has a seat on the commission. Price said she would be happy to meet via Zoom with anyone interested in the post.

For more information, call 562-570-6300 or email district3@longbeach.gov.

Harry has been executive editor of Gazette Newspapers for more than 26 years. He has been in the newspaper business for more than 35 years, with experience on both weekly and metropolitan daily papers in Colorado and California.

