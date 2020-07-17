A budget priority survey asks Long Beach residents how the city should spend its money in the coming fiscal year.
For the last several years, city official have offered the survey as a way to weigh in on spending decisions. This coming budget will be tougher than recent years, with a projected deficit of $25 million to $40 million. That's from a combination of expenses dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and a loss of tax revenue as the economy has shut down.
The survey is at Gazettes.com/go/budget.
The proposed Fiscal 2021 budget will be available online in early August at the city's website, longbeach.gov, before the City Council begins budget deliberations. The council must pass a balanced budget by Sept. 30.