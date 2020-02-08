Patrick O'Donnell (copy) (copy)

Assemblyman Patrick O'Donnell (D-Long Beach)

 —Gazette file photo

  Assemblyman Patrick O'Donnell (D-Long Beach) is accepting nominations for the 2020 Women of Distinction awards he sponsors.

This is an annual event begun in 2015, when O'Donnell took office as the representative for Assembly District 70. The district includes San Pedro, Signal Hill and Catalina Island as well as Long Beach.

Nominations can be made in five categories — Arts, Business, Community Service, Education and Health Services. The deadline is Friday, Feb. 21.

To nominate someone, go to a70.asmdc.org/

Tags

Harry has been executive editor of Gazette Newspapers for more than 26 years. He has been in the newspaper business for more than 35 years, with experience on both weekly and metropolitan daily papers in Colorado and California.

Load comments