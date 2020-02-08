Assemblyman Patrick O'Donnell (D-Long Beach) is accepting nominations for the 2020 Women of Distinction awards he sponsors.
This is an annual event begun in 2015, when O'Donnell took office as the representative for Assembly District 70. The district includes San Pedro, Signal Hill and Catalina Island as well as Long Beach.
Nominations can be made in five categories — Arts, Business, Community Service, Education and Health Services. The deadline is Friday, Feb. 21.
To nominate someone, go to a70.asmdc.org/.