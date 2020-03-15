People experiencing homelessness are both high risk for transmission of the coronavirus and among the hardest of populations to help either control the spread or deal with potential infection.
"The city of Long Beach has been working diligently to take proactive precautions to prepare for a potential outbreak of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) among people experiencing homelessness," Teresa Chandler, interim deputy city manager, said. "Under the Department of Health and Human Services, the city’s Homeless Services Division has been monitoring best practices across the nation to ensure the Long Beach utilizes preventative measures across the homeless services system of care."
Those measures are designed to both protect city employees and assist homeless people. That starts with training employees, Chandler said, so they know the basic measures to prevent illness transmission while providing services. Outreach workers, including the Police Department's Quality of Life Officers, and the Fire Department's HEART team, already are working to teach people how to recognize symptoms of COVID-19 and coaching them on what to do if they start experiencing those symptoms. Education includes providing flyers and having direct conversations with people.
One of the primary recommendations to keep healthy is to wash hands frequently. The city has addressed that with hand-washing stations at the entrance to the city's Multi-Service Center (MSC), at other strategic locations and at encampments when necessary. Workers have been given hygiene kits, including masks for those who have coughs.
In addition to extra sanitizing efforts at the MSC, Chandler said information has been given to continuum of care partners including the Long Beach Rescue Mission, Mental Health America, Catholic Charities and more. Those same providers have altered operations to protect their workers, but have committed to continuing services, she added.
For example, the Rescue Mission is no longer allowing drop-offs for lunch. But staff members are distributing boxed lunches to homeless people. And the city is urging other agencies to do the same.
The county-operated winter shelter near the MSC will now stay open until Long Beach's year-round shelter in north Long Beach is ready to open this summer. In the shelter, masks and hand sanitizer is available, information is posted and distributed in multiple languages.
In case a homeless person contracts COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, the city has prepared quarantine and isolation locations if needed. The government will pay all costs. There also is a place at the MSC for people to self-isolate if they think they may be infected or showing signs of the disease.
"This public health crisis is the city’s number one priority," Chandler said, "and we continue to work tirelessly to ensure the safety for all community members (including the homeless) is addressed."