The coronavirus has claimed another victim in Long Beach — the 100 Days of Summer programming.
That includes Municipal Band concerts, movies in the parks (and on beaches), community concerts in the park, the all-city beach day, summer theater by Musical Theatre West, Dancefest and drop-in programs at park community centers.
There will, however, be summer day camps for youth and teens, and the popular Junior Lifeguards program will be back in modified form. Swimming pools are reopening, but only for lap swim and classes, not for recreational swimming.
All of the changes are in response to the coronavirus pandemic and state- and Long Beach Health Department-ordered restrictions. For example, the new day camp program will limit participants to 12 for every staff person, and all interaction will be limited to those 12 people. Teen programs are limited to a total of 20 participants at each site — there are only four sites for teens.
For the last decade, the city has used the 100 Days of Summer umbrella to promote a variety of summer activities, including the popular Municipal Band concerts and movies in parks and on the beach. Because of the prohibition of large groups related to coronavirus, those events have been canceled for 2020. The Municipal Band suffered a second blow earlier this month when longtime music director Larry Curtis died.
Before this year, the city's Parks, Recreation and Marine Department had hosted free drop-in day camps at city parks along with a series of longer, themed day camps with campers paying up to $115 a week. Now the city will offer a single 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. day camp at all 22 of its sites for $30 a week, with extended hours (7 a.m. to 6 p.m.) for an additional $20 each week. Limited scholarships are available.
The camps start July 6 and end Aug. 28. Registration has begun — go online to lbparks.org or make an appointment for onsite registration by calling 562-570-3150. Lunch is provided by the Long Beach Unified School District for free.
Teen programs are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., also July 6 to Aug. 28, and also includes lunch. But only the first 20 who sign up at each of the four sites — Freeman Community Center (1205 Freeman Ave.) and Houghton, McBride and Silverado parks — can participate.
Long Beach Junior Lifeguards, which appeared on the verge of being canceled a few weeks ago (Los Angeles and Seal Beach canceled their programs), will run from July 6 to Aug. 14 and offer a morning and afternoon session. Cost is $510 for the session. Registration is available now at www.longbeachjgs.com.
“The city’s parks programs provide critical opportunities for families and kids to have a healthy, active lifestyle this summer,” Mayor Robert Garcia said in a release. “Staff has worked diligently to modify activities to support safe programs for our youth.”
All of the programs will practice social distancing (even during check-in), frequent cleaning of facilities and equipment, and will require face coverings. For more information, go to lbparks.org.