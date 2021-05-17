Meredith Reynolds

Meredith Reynolds

 —Photo courtesy City of Long Beach

City Manager Tom Modica last week appointed Meredith Reynolds the Special Deputy City Manager for Recovery.

Reynolds will oversee implementation of the various recovery programs funded through city government. The City Council has approved a $234 million recovery package — funded primarily by federal grants — to help all sectors of the city recover from the coronavirus pandemic. That includes business grants to rental assistance.

Reynolds had been Park Planning and Partnership Bureau manager in the Parks, Recreation and Marine Department before being assigned to the Health and Human Services Department, where she designed the city's COVID-19 testing program.

Reynolds has a master's degree in Public Policy and Management from Carnegie Mellon University.

