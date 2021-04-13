Long Beach's shoreline will once again have food and drink for sale from city-owned concession stands, with most of those reopening this summer after a one-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The concessions were closed last summer, because folks were only allowed to use the beaches for active recreation — no lounging or gathering — amid the coronavirus pandemic. The pandemic also proved the final blow to the city's longtime concessions operator. So the city recently sought another operator or operators through a formal bidding process. But despite a pent-up demand for summer fun, Long Beach has yet to find an adequate offer to run the stands.
The goal, city officials said, is to open the concession stands at Mother's Beach and the Kayak Kafe at Horny Corner, in Alamitos Bay, and newly refurbished ones at Junipero Beach and Granada Launch Ramp — which include new playgrounds — by June 15.
Another at Alamitos Beach is being rebuilt as a two-story center at a cost of $9 million, with expected tenant improvements still to come. It won't reopen this summer.
Before the pandemic, one company had handled all of the beach concessions for more than 25 years. Alfredo's Beach Club, created by Fred Khammar, had developed activities around the concession stands — from movies on the beach to off-shore moorings (partnering with Michael O'Toole) near the end of the pier. He also launched or supported special events such as the Pirate Invasion, and hosted weddings and parties.
But Khammar died of a heart attack in December 2016. His business partners and stepdaughter Jesel "Jess" Evans Ortloff soldiered on, but by the end of summer 2019, changes in the market and at the city had cut the special event programming, as well as the profitability of the stands. The Alamitos Beach operation had closed before summer 2019 to start construction, and the pier had suffered storm damage, limiting what could take place there.
When the coronavirus pandemic hit in March 2020 and closed beaches, Alfredo's Beach Club faded away.
The city's plans to seek new bids for the concession operations completed the process — the firm's telephone has been disconnected and email has been shut down.
The city is now considering bids for individual concession areas rather than a single operator handling all the beach.
City officials will go through the applications and pick the best ones. The City Council will then vote on which potential operator or operators to contract with.
In the meantime, the city is looking to restart some summer programs so folks can have a bit of fun now that the pandemic is waning.
Brent Dennis, who became Parks, Recreation and Marine Department director in July, said his department is working to restart programs, including movies and concerts in the parks, and hope to have a new music director for the Municipal Band after longtime conductor Larry Curtis died last summer.
But those programs likely won't be on the beach.
Dennis said he's also looking for alternatives to concessions stands at the beach.
"There are a lot of good food trucks out there," Dennis said Monday. "I'd like to talk with Economic Development about maybe considering some special licensing to maybe get some of them in the parking lots.
"We're aware there will be expectations," he added, "and we're going to need to be creative. We will be."
