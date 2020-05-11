A local labor leader and a longtime political ally have been tapped by Mayor Robert Garcia to become the next two Long Beach Harbor Commissioners.
Robert "Bobby" Olvera Jr. and Sharon Weissman go before the City Council's Personnel and Civil Service Committee today, Monday, before going to the full council Tuesday, May 12, for final approval. They would replace Lou Anne Bynum, who resigned last month to become interim president/superintendent of Long Beach City College, and Tracy Egoscue, whose term expires on July 1 this year.
Olvera is the International Vice-President of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU). He has been involved with the union for 30 years, and is a third generation longshoreman. He's on the boards of the Miguel Contreras Advocacy Foundation and the United Way of Los Angeles, and has served on the city's Economic Development Commission.
Weissman will retire June 30 from government service and her most recent job as Garcia's senior advisor and transportation deputy. Over the years, she has served several elected officials, including as chief of staff for the late state Senator Jenny Oropeza. She has volunteered on multiple nonprofit boards and currently is president of the Long Beach Public Library Foundation.
The Harbor Commission governs the Port of Long Beach. Terms are for six years, with a maximum of two terms allowed. Other current commissioners are President Bonnie Lowenthal, Vice President Frank Colonna and Commissioner Steven Neal.