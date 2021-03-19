Since becoming the 70th District state Assemblyman in 2014, Patrick O'Donnell has annually honored what he calls Women of Distinction.
It's that time of year, and this ceremony — a private Zoom affair — will include the 2020 Women of Distinction because that ceremony was cancelled after the coronavirus pandemic hit.
Honorees have to live, work or volunteer in the 70th District. They were nominated by the public, then chosen by O'Donnell.
The 2020 Woman of the Year is Elise Swanson. The 2021 Woman of the Year will be announced at the ceremony.
2020 Women of Distinction are Barbara Betts, Yvonne Bogdanovich, Severina Britto, Pam Dutch-Hughes, Maria Hernández, Kimia Khatami, Julie Perlin Lee, Kathleen Martin, Suzanne Morales, Hemlata Momaya, Suzanne Plezia, Alexandra Torres, Pastor Lisa Williams, Juanita Wilson and Jan Hall Zolin.
The 2021 Women of Distinction are Rhiannon Acree, Clarissa Bauer, Diana Chavez, Lyly Ngoc Churchill, Dr. Anissa Davis, Dr. Abigail Fletcher, Lissette Flores, Jean Hartman, Gabriela Hurtado, Dr. Amber Johnson, Ashley Jones, Gina Maguire, My Ngoc Nguyen, Carmen O. Perez, Jessica Quintana, Rae Jillian Rivera, Chanel Smith, Amber Stevens, Rocio Torres and Nancy Valencia.