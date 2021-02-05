When the Go Long Beach smart phone app debuted in 2010, it was cutting edge technology to report problems like potholes or graffiti to the city, speeding the resolution of those issues.
And, city officials say, it worked. But it also became dated, and work began a year ago to bring out an updated, enhanced app.
That new app quietly debuted last September. Lea Eriksen, director of the city's Technology and Innovation Department, said the "soft opening" was deliberate so bugs could be worked out.
While still a work in progress, the app is functioning well, Eriksen said.
"We're trying to get more people access to this tool," she said last week. "It's now totally accessible in four languages, complying with the city's Language Access Policy. Reporting categories are clearer, and people can see the things other people have reported so they can follow the issues."
The basics of the app haven't changed. People can take a picture of a problem with their phone, find the proper category and report it to the city. That report's routed to the proper department to get it resolved. Residents can check the app to see when their issue gets fixed.
The ability to watch how and when problems like dumped furniture are handled helps managers better direct their departments' efforts, Eriksen said. It also helps departments to coordinate when an issue crosses responsibilities. And it allows better communication between the city and residents.
"There's also a citywide knowledge base that people can access to find out how to contact the right department or office," Eriksen said. "It will continue to expand, and it links people directly to City Hall."
One of the most important improvements — an application base that allows for updates — won't be seen by the public. But, Eriksen said, it will allow the city to add more to the app when the technology allows.
"We're working on a fireworks reporting function, as well as a function reporting issues with the homeless," she said. "It's not there yet, but soon."
There also are more ways to use Go Long Beach now. Residents can create an account, allowing two-way communication between the city and the individual. Or people can opt to remain anonymous. It's also possible to report a problem without a phone — on the city's website at longbeach.gov and click on the Go Long Beach tab.
The app is free and available at the Apple App Store and Google Play.