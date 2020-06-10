Long Beach's Water Commission is scheduled to meet next Thursday to consider approving the Fiscal 2021 budget, including a 6% hike in water rates.
That move would add about $3 a month to water and sewer bills for a single-family home. There is no increase of sewer rates in the proposal.
If approved Thursday, the rate increase still must face a public meeting in August and final approval from the City Council.
“We understand that COVID-19 has hit our community members in unprecedented ways,” said Chris Garner, general manager of the Long Beach Water Department, in a release. “The Water Department has taken significant action to reduce costs by more than $9.6 million so as to mitigate the increase in water rates.”
Those cuts include more than $5 million in deferrals for capital improvements and about $2 million in payments to the city. Discretionary funding for staff and Board travel, advertising and more have been slashed as well.
The proposed budget is available at lbwater.org, along with budget presentations made over three public meetings. The meeting agenda and more information, including how to participate in the video-conference meeting, is available at http://longbeach.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. Thursday, June 18.
Disclosure: Gazette Executive Editor Harry Saltzgaver is the current president of the Water Commission.