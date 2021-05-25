Beach goers in Long Beach will have to bring their own food and drink for the first part of the summer.
That's because of the lengthy process of selecting multiple operators and finalizing contracts, not to mention the approvals from various city departments that can often take awhile to obtain.
The concession stands may not open until mid-summer, if then, officials say.
Before the coronavirus pandemic closed everything down last year, Long Beach contracted with one operator, Alfredo's Beach Club, to operate all of the city's beach stands. But that contract expired and Alfredo's folded up its Long Beach tent.
The city made good use of the lost 2020 summer by rebuilding and upgrading stands — particularly those at Granada Launch Ramp and Junipero Beach — even adding new play equipment, said Public Works Director Eric Lopez.
But finding people or businesses to run the stands has taken longer, and those concession areas won't open by Memorial Day weekend, the traditional start of summer.
"We've been working hard to get someone in this summer," Lopez said in a recent phone interview. "People want to get out and we want to serve them. But some agreements need to be finished.
"We're not giving up on having something open in June," Lopez added.
That "something" likely won't be full-blown stands with hot food, since it takes a Health Department permit to run a kitchen. Packaged food and drinks from coolers is more likely, Lopez said.
Multiple other city departments have also been involved in bringing concessions back to the beach, Lopez said, including Finance and Economic Development. And the Fire and Planning departments must issue permits.
The City Council had approved upgrades — and in the case of the Alamitos Beach facility, a complete $9 million rebuild — along the beach as part of preparations for the 2028 Olympics.
But coronavirus concerns have delayed the two-story Alamitos Beach stand and it likely won't open until August or September, Lopez said. There has been some recent fine-tuning at stands and playgrounds as well.
"We also decided to take a different approach for each location," Lopez said. "We've been trying to get some differentiation."
Lopez declined to offer examples of concessionaires, but said he was satisfied with the number of bids. Looking for five different operators means negotiating five different contracts, though.
All of those contracts have to be approved by the City Council. But there might be a way to allow a right-of-entry to let operators do some preliminary work, Lopez said.
"We'd like they to start getting up to speed to work to obtain the necessary permits to operate," Lopez said. "It can take up to six months. This would give them a bit of a head start."
The stands at Mother's Beach, Junipero Beach and Bay Shore Beach (Horny Corner) are ready to be occupied, Lopez said, while the building at Granada needs some finishing work.
There is a bright spot on the beach scene, though: A beach concessionaire has signed a contract and will have equipment for rent at some of the locations, Lopez said. A separate site, Kayaks on the Bay near Leeway Sailing Center, is ready to open as well.