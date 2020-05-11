Following through with a threat made a month ago, the Long Beach Reform Coalition filed a lawsuit today, Monday, against Los Angeles County Clerk/Recorder Dean Logan over the county's new voting system and an aborted recount.
County Clerk spokesman Mike Sanchez said the office had not been served or seen any of the documents. Further, the office did not comment on active litigation, he added.
The coalition opposed a Long Beach ballot initiative, Measure A, on the March 3 ballot that extends a one percent city sales tax indefinitely. The initiative passed by 16 votes, with nearly 100,000 votes cast.
LBRC called for a recount, making the required down payment. Once the process began, Logan's office estimated the cost would be $11,000 a day for 16 to 20 days, largely because of the complexity of retrieving Long Beach ballots in a countywide election —the first where people could vote anywhere in the county.
Ian Patton, LBRC director, said he added a letter with that first payment on April 8 protesting both the ballot recovery process and the cost. Two days later, Patton issued a demand that the clerk return to recount cost estimates made before the election or the LBRC would stop payments.
The county made no changes, and when the payments stopped, the recount stopped.
"Our litigation seeks a writ of mandate and injunctive relief to force Mr. Logan to restart the recount of Long Beach Measure A as a traditional, paper ballot recount at a reasonable cost," Patton said Monday in a release. "If successful, our litigation effectively will return to the public its right to verify election outcomes, rather than relying purely on non-transparent computerized tabulation."
Los Angeles County introduced a new voting system for the 2020 primary election that relied on a new ballot marking machine and regional voting centers rather than traditional voting precincts. There was an extended early voting period to help ease pressure on voting centers, but there still were long lines and late voting on election day.
With the old system, in which voters had specific designated polling places based on where they lived, the ballots for a Long Beach race would have been kept in one place. But the new system that was implemented for the March 3 elections allowed voters to cast a ballot anywhere in Los Angeles County — meaning their ballots are now mixed in with those of other voters countywide.
Long Beach's Measure A was failing when results started coming in late election night. It stayed behind through every update until the last, certified results on March 27, which had Yes ballots ahead by 16 votes — it had been behind by nine votes the update before.
Patton said the LBRC paid $21,000 for the first few days of the recount. The group continued fundraising, and recently announced a $20,000 donation from the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association.
The law firm Strumwasser & Woocher, which has experience in election law litigation, is representing the coalition. The lawsuit has been filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court.