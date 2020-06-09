Public Works director Craig Beck announced Tuesday that he will retire from the city of Long Beach after almost 34 years.
Beck was hired in 1986 as a dispatcher in the fire department. He moved to Community Development and helped with recovery efforts after the 1992 civil unrest.
His experience in that department included management of the community development block grant and the $40 million loan for development of Queensway Bay and the Pike before becoming Development Services director.
He also spent time in the city's Gas and Oil (now Energy Resources) Department. As Public Works director, he oversaw the construction of the new Civic Center, including the new City Hall, the port headquarters building and the Billie Jean King Main Library.
“Craig’s legacy is all around us in this city, from our modern Civic Center to new developments across Long Beach and our oceanfront development,” City Manager Tom Modica said. “We are grateful for Craig’s passion to serve and for the innovative changes he delivered to the Long Beach community.”
Modica said he would launch an internal search for the next Public Works director. Beck's last day will be July 7; Modica said he would announce a successor before then.