Long Beach's Public Library system now has more than 3,500 digital magazines available for free for cardholders.
There are two ways to access the magazines. They can be found in the Digital Library, www.longbeach.gov/library/digital-library/. People also can use the Libby app from OverDrive, company.overdrive.com/.
“Our new magazine collection has titles from countries all over the world, including Mexico, Japan, China, Australia, India and Central and South America, all in the original published language,” Library Services Director Glenda Williams said in a release. “We are excited to be able to offer such a diverse collection to our patrons.”
Magazines in the system are in full-page format. Because they are digital, there is no wait list or holds, and they don't count towards checkout limits. They can be renewed, or downloaded for off-line use through the Libby app.
Library staff members are available to help negotiate the system from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at 562-570-7500.