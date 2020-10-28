People wishing to hear the City Council meetings live in Spanish now will be able to do so without making special arrangements.
City Clerk Monique De La Garza announced Thursday, Oct. 22, that Spanish interpretation will always be offered during council meetings starting in November. Access will be via telephone, with the number posted on the city clerk's website the day of the meeting.
The city has been offering translation services in Spanish, Khmer and Tagalog when people made requests in advance. Those requests — 24 hours in advance of the meeting — still can be made for Khmer and Tagalog speakers.
The change became possible when the City Council voted in September to make Spanish translation standard and included money for the service in the Fiscal 2021 budget.
For more information, go to longbeach.gov/cityclerk.