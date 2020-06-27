A partnership between the city and a nonprofit offers Long Beach residents access to more affordable internet service and less expensive computer equipment than ever before.
The California Emerging Technology Fund (CETF), with help from digital platforms EveryoneOn and human-I-T, has partnered with the city of Long Beach to create ConnectedLB. That platform allows Long Beach residents to register and qualify for help getting connected to the internet, get free or low-cost equipment and more.
“The Internet has become more important than ever,” Mayor Robert Garcia said in a release. “Through ConnectedLB, more people will have access to affordable services to stay connected, especially during this pandemic.”
The program is part of CETF's Get Connected initiative. The nonprofit's mission says it "provides leadership statewide to close the ‘Digital Divide' by accelerating the deployment and adoption of broadband to unserved and underserved communities and populations."
It does take a computer to apply for the help. Once on the website (platform) people are connected to resources nearby by entering their zip code. To qualify, families must meet low-income benchmarks and household participation in public benefit programs. It can be used in either English or Spanish.
To reach the site, go to everyoneon.org/longbeach.
—Harry Saltzgaver