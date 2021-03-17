Mayor Robert Garcia announced Monday that he will present Keys to the City to four distinguished community leaders on March 23.
Presentations will take place at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, before the City Council meeting. Recipients are Ron Arias, Gina Rushing Maguire and Roberta and Matthew Jenkins.
Arias is a public health expert, and served for 12 years as the executive director of the Long Beach Health Department. He has served and continues to serve on multiple nonprofit boards and the Long Beach Latino Cultural Center steering committee.
Maguire is an educator, and has led St. Anthony High School for the last 20 years. She is credited with saving the school from closure, raising more than $50 million. She has announced she will retire at the end of the school year.
Roberta and Dr. Matthew Jenkins have been very involved in education in Long Beach, concentrating on increasing opportunities for Black students. They started the Math Collaborative at Jordan High, later expanding it to Cabrillo and Wilson high schools, and support multiple other education initiatives through their foundation. Dr. Matthew Jenkins died last year, and will be honored posthumously.
“This year it is so important that we recognize people who have spent their lives lifting people up," Garcia said in a release, "and I am so excited to celebrate these exemplary leaders.”