The Fourth of July is on Saturday this year, so the official holiday will fall on Friday, July 3.
City offices, banks, post offices and most businesses will be closed that day.
While City Hall has been closed to the public since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, city functions have continued. Those workers will take Friday off.
The exceptions are police and fire, with all public safety departments at full staffing levels, although offices will be closed. The city's trash and recycling pickup will remain on a regular schedule as well.
No street sweeping will take place on Friday, and street sweeping parking restrictions will not be enforced. However, parking meters will be enforced on Friday. On Saturday, meters that say "exempt on holidays" will not be enforced.
All city-run COVID-19 testing sites will be closed from Friday, July 3, through Sunday, July 5, with the exception of Jordan High School (6500 Atlantic Ave.), which will be open from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday, July 3, and Cabrillo High School, which will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, July 3.
All beaches and related infrastructure will be closed throughout the weekend under Health Department orders due to the coronavirus pandemic. For up-to-date information about COVID-19-related restrictions, go to longbeach.gov/COVID19.