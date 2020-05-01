The state law known as AB5 was designed to protect workers from being taken advantage of, according to its sponsors, including author Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzales of San Diego.
But in the four months since it has become law, many different types of independent contractors — musicians, freelance writers, artists, even sections of the ride share drivers the law was written to protect — have lobbied for the law's repeal or at least an exemption for their particular industry.
Professional interpreters and translators have been among the most vocal opponents. There are a number of lobbying groups at work, including one called Language Pros Hurt By AB5.
“AB5 is shackling our professional response and collaboration at a time when interpreters and translators are in high demand to help communicate vital information with non-English speaking residents of California,” David Higbee, a certified court interpreter and one of the group’s co-founders, said in a release. “As many workers demand coronavirus bailouts, we just want an exemption from this law that is hurting way more people than it helps. We could be working safely from home, but this law is not letting us.”
Culturally diverse Long Beach requires interpreters in multiple languages — Spanish, Khmer, Vietnamese and American Sign Language (ASL), among others — to communicate to residents. But AB5 is causing the language experts to lose business, they say.
"I've lost about 20 percent of my income, just like that," said Abigail Villapudua, a Long Beach resident who is a state certified Spanish and French interpreter, is court certified, medical certified, and also works with nonprofits. "I work with multiple agencies, who hold the contracts. I'm a freelancer. It doesn't make sense economically for me to become a corporation."
Becoming an independent business instead of a contract or freelance employee is one way to avoid AB5 consequences. Without that approach, companies must hire freelancers as full-time employees and pay benefits. In some professions, freelancers can accept a certain number of assignments before the requirement kicks in.
But according to Steve Cipolla, director of LINKS interpreting services at Goodwill SOLAC in Long Beach, agencies and groups with jobs for interpreters and translators are turning away from California for services. The remote services required during the Stay at Home restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic make it worse.
"There are lots of requirements, lots of certifications to become an interpreter," Cipolla said. "They are professionals, and customers are contracting for professional services… Right now, there is a lot of VIR — Video Remote Interpreting — because of the situation, and its growing. Companies can and are hiring outside of California now for those services."
LINKS and other interpreting and translation services help the individual interpreters by handling contracts with major clients and keeping track of payments — some hospitals and others take up to 120 days to pay invoices, something most individuals are not prepared to absorb.
"I'm spending a lot of my time now talking to politicians," Villapudua said. "We went and visited Lena Gonzalez (Long Beach's state senator, representing the 33rd District) at her office to explain what it (AB5) was doing to workers. She was in favor of it when it passed. She listened."
One attempt to repeal AB5, carried by Republican Assemblyman Kevin Kiley of Sacramento, already has been defeated in the state legislature. A number of other bills suggesting changes to the law are at various stages in the process, but none are near action stage at this time. The closest is SB900 by state Sen. Jerry Hill of San Mateo that specifically addresses interpretation services.
There are multiple organized groups of interpreters and other professions working on changing AB5. Language Pros Hurt By AB5 hosts a Facebook page at www.facebook.com/groups/fixab5forlanguagepros/.