Christmas and New Year's Day are on Friday this year, making for two natural three-day holidays in a row.
All but the most basic of city services will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year's Day, including trash and recycle trucks — the only holidays of the year the crews take the day off. That means trash pickup will be pushed back one day for residents — it will be picked up on Saturday.
Parking meters that say "exempt on holidays" are free on Christmas and New Year's Day. But on Thursdays — Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve — meters will be enforced. They are not considered holidays.
The same is true for street sweeping and street sweeping tickets.
Friday closures include city-run COVID-19 testing sites and the rapid assessment clinic. Police will be out in full force, particularly on the Thursday evenings before the holidays. Fire stations will be open and dispatchers can get water, sewer and natural gas crews out in emergencies.
Christmas Eve is a designated furlough day — a day off without pay — for most of the city workforce. That includes all administrative offices, inspections from the Planning Bureau and Health Department, code enforcement and public information offices.
New Year's Eve, on the other hand, is a regular work day for the city.
Regular mail service will take Christmas Day and New Year's Day off, as will bank employees and most office workers. The Grunion Gazette office is closed to the public all the time due to the coronavirus pandemic, but papers will be delivered as usual on New Year's Eve.
Merry Christmas, and Happy New Year.