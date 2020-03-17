Long Beach officials reported three new cases of the new coronavirus Tuesday, March 17, bringing the total confirmed cases in the city to eight.
Of the three new cases, officials said, two traveled to locations of known community transmission. The origin of one case is still under investigation.
The news came three days after Long Beach reported its fifth case of COVID-19, which was also the first instance of community spread. Community spread is when an illness expands within a given area from an unknown source.
All previous cases were traced back to either international or domestic travel to areas where community transmission had occurred.
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a virus named SARS-CoV-2. Symptoms associated with the respiratory disease, which appear two-to-14 days after exposure, include fever, a cough and shortness of breath. While most people — including healthy young adults — will experience mild symptoms, the disease can be severe and possibly fatal for at-risk groups, such as the elderly and those with other health problems.
As of Tuesday, about 110 people in the city were being monitored for signs of exposure to the virus.