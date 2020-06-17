Linda Tatum, currently the director of Long Beach Development Services, has been named the next assistant city manager.
City Manager Tom Modica made the announcement Thursday, and the City Council confirmed the choice Tuesday. Modica was assistant city manager for Pat West before becoming acting, then permanent city manager.
Tatum started with the city of Long Beach as the Planning Bureau Manager in 2015 and was appointed as Director of Development Services in 2018. Before coming to Long Beach, Tatum was at Inglewood in that city's economic and community development department.
As assistant city manager, Tatum will take Modica's responsibilities when he is unavailable — the reason the City Council ratifies the appointment.
Rebecca (Becky) Guzman Garner, who had been filling the role as acting assistant city manager was not a candidate for the permanent position. However, on Monday Modica appointed her administrative deputy city manager, with a focus on oversight of City Council priority projects and coordination with departments of strategic council initiatives.
That appointment was one of several announced Monday. Teresa Chandler, who had been acting deputy city manager, was given the job permanently; she will be the city manager's point person in development of the newly passed Framework for Reconciliation in Long Beach dealing with systemic racism.
Oscar Orci has been promoted to be the director of Development Services, filling Tatum's spot. Orci came to Long Beach in 2016 as deputy director of Development Services. Before being hired here, he was development director for four smaller cities, most recently in Redlands.
Continuing with internal promotions, Christopher Koontz will become deputy director of Development Services. He has been Planning Bureau manager since 2018.
A longtime parks executive, Brent Dennis, has been appointed as the Director of Parks, Recreation and Marine Department. He has worked in parks departments for more than 40 years and most recently was director for the city of Tucson’s Parks and Recreation Department. Steve Scott, who has been interim director for PRM, was not a candidate for the permanent position.
Dennis will start on July 6. The rest of the appointments become effective on Saturday, June 20.